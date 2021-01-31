12.5 tonnes of tobacco products seized near Muttukadu

Five arrested, search launched for the prime accused

In a major operation, the police on Saturday seized 12.5 tonnes of banned chewable tobacco products which were brought in containers and goods carrier vehicles.

The police have been cracking down on shops selling banned tobacco products in several parts of the city. A special team in Adyar received information that one Senthil, from Tirunelveli, was transporting a large consignment through Muttukadu and distributing the contraband to shops on Rajiv Gandhi Road and East Coast Road.

Following this, the team intercepted a container lorry near the Muttukadu checkpost but the vehicle sped away without stopping. They gave chase and apprehended driver Patturaj, 27, of Tirunelveli. He told them that three more vehicles with tobacco products were following him.

On his information, the police caught another container and three goods vehicles at the same place within a few hours.

Personnel from the Kanathur police station arrested Patturaj, Muthukumar, 25, and Selvaraj, 47, of Tirunelveli; Raja, 24, of Tambaram; and Amjath, 42, of Pallavaram. They seized five goods carriers, including two containers full of tobacco products. The police said the contraband weighed 12.5 tonnes and was worth ₹1 crore. A manhunt has been launched for the prime accused Senthil.