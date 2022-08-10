1.2 kg of cocaine seized at Chennai airport
Air Customs officials seized 1.21 kg of cocaine worth ₹11.75 crore from a Venezuelan national on August 7 at Chennai airport and arrested the woman
Francis Jocel Torres Torres, a Venezuelan national who came down from Addis Ababa on August 7, was held by customs officials, according to a press release. On search, the officials found 1.21 kg of cocaine concealed in her handbag. The narcotic was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985 read with Customs Act, 1962 and she was arrested.
