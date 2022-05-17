11 arrested for murder of panchayat president near Minjur 

Arrested accused confessed to have committed the murder due to business and personal enmity

Police on Tuesday arrested 11 accused in connection with the murder of a panchayat president and AIADMK functionary near Minjur.

Police said Sharmila, of Kondakarai village, lodged a complaint with the Minjur Police stating that at 7 p.m. on Sunday, she along with her husband Manoharan, panchayat president, was returning home after attending a function at Kuruvimedu. Suddenly, a tipper lorry rammed against the car in which they were traveling and about ten people got down from the vehicle with sharp weapons and attacked her husband before fleeing. With the help of locals, he was immediately rushed to a hospital in Thiruvotriyur wherein he succumbed to injuries.

On the instructions of Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, two special teams were formed to nab the accused. An analysis of the CCTV footage near the crime scene revealed that more than 10 persons were involved in the offence. Based on the analysis of call details the accused S. Sundar alias Sundarapandiyan, 43, of Vellivoyal Chavadi, was arrested along with his driver Padmanabhan and relative Aravind Kumar on Tuesday. Sundarapandiyan confessed to have committed the murder due to business and personal enmity. Based on his confession another accused Nagaraj alias Pambu Nagaraj and his seven associates were arrested. Police said the involvement of some more persons is being investigated. The case is under investigation.