₹100 penalty for not wearing masks

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday announced that a fine of ₹100 would be levied on those stepping out without wearing masks. This was part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Corporation said that it would strictly enforce the usage of face masks by people to avoid the spread of the disease.
The Corporation has invoked the provisions under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to make wearing of masks mandatory.
In an official release, the Corporation said that any person disobeying the direction would be deemed to have committed an offence.
Police personnel will seize the violator’s vehicle and suspend their driving license for a period of six months as well.
The penalty would apply to pedestrians for stepping out without wearing masks as well, the press release added.
