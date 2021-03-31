Special Commissioners given additional charge

The State government has, in accordance with the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act, 2020, issued a notification on Wednesday appointing zonal commissioners for eight zones and upgrading the post of BBMP Commissioner to Chief Commissioner, BBMP, with effect from April 1.

The BBMP Act, 2020 provides for empowered zonal committees for decentralisation of the administration. The recently presented civic budget also authorises decision-making on funds to the tune of ₹2,000 crore at the zonal level.

The government has given Special Commissioners additional charge as Zonal Commissioners. While D. Randeep has been given charge of two zones, the rest have been given charge of one zone each. Joint Commissioners of the zones will now work under the Zonal Commissioners, the notification says.