Bengaluru

Yash, Radhika to be brand ambassadors

Popular film actor Yash, known for the blockbuster K.G.F Chapter 2, and his wife and actor Radhika have been chosen as brand ambassadors for Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

They will be working across various social and media platforms and spread the message of healthy and guilt-free eating, said a release from the edible oil brand.

The brand wants to enhance its footprints in Karnataka and campaign with Yash is aimed in creating an impact in the minds of consumers, added the release.

