Woman president for ISC 2021

The Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata, that met in the city on the sidelines of ISC 2020 on Tuesday, elected Vijay Laxmi Saxena, co-ordinator, Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility, Kanpur, as the general president for ISC 2021.
She will be the second woman to lead the ISC in its 107-year history. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness on her election and said women need to be given equal and adequate opportunity to prove their merit. K.S. Rangappa, the incumbent general president, handed over charge to Dr. Saxena.
Next venue undecided
The meeting held earlier in the day was inconclusive about the venue of ISC 2021 and this will be decided subsequently in the coming months, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.