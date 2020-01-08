Woman president for ISC 2021

The Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata, that met in the city on the sidelines of ISC 2020 on Tuesday, elected Vijay Laxmi Saxena, co-ordinator, Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility, Kanpur, as the general president for ISC 2021.

She will be the second woman to lead the ISC in its 107-year history. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness on her election and said women need to be given equal and adequate opportunity to prove their merit. K.S. Rangappa, the incumbent general president, handed over charge to Dr. Saxena.

Next venue undecided

The meeting held earlier in the day was inconclusive about the venue of ISC 2021 and this will be decided subsequently in the coming months, sources said.