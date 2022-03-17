Woman killed in bike accident, husband and child have miraculous escape

A 21-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her toddler fell under the wheels of a passing truck in an accident on NICE Road, Thursday morning. Her husband who was riding the bike and her one year-three-month-old toddler had a narrow escape and sustained only minor injuries, said the police.

While they were on NICE Road, a speeding truck in an attempt to overtake the bike, touched their two-wheeler. As a result, the husband, Perumal, lost control of the bike and three of them fell onto the road. “His wife Sandhya and their son whom she was holding fell on the right side of the road. While she came under the wheels of a passing truck, the toddler escaped miraculously. We suspect she may have thrown him away from the truck in an attempt to save life,” said the police, adding that Perumal and his son were taken to a hospital and discharged after receiving first aid.

The family resided at Agara Hosapalya on Kanakapura Road and ran a condiments shop in the locality. They were on their way to Hosur to visit their relatives when the incident took place.

The K.S. Layout traffic police have arrested the truck driver and seized his vehicle.