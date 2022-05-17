Woman held for stealing gold jewels worth ₹40 lakh from mother to settle with lover

She stole the valuables and replaced with exact replica of the jewellery which her mother later found out

She stole the valuables and replaced with exact replica of the jewellery which her mother later found out

The Amruthahalli police on Tuesday arrested a 25 year-old woman and her boyfriend for stealing ₹40 lakh worth gold from her mother’s house, replacing it with the replica of the gold jewels.

The accused Deepthi and her boyfriend, Madan C, 27 were arrested based on a complaint filed by Ratnamma V.M., after she found her safe containing ₹40 lakh worth gold jewels had been replaced with fake gold ornaments and suspected her daughter Deepthi and friend Madan.

Based on the complaint, the police kept a watch on Deepthi and arrested her after confirmation.

Anoop A. Shetty, DCP, North East, said that Deepthi, a divorcee and having two children, started living with her mother . She went to learn driving and met Madan, the instructor, and the duo were in a relationship.

Madan, who was married, planned to dump his wife to live with Deepthi. To arrange the money for their future, Deepthi decided to rob her mother. As per the plan, Deepthi took the gold jewels and replaced it with the replica.

They later sold the gold and even bought a car and took a shop to start a stationery business in Yelahanka. However, their plan was foiled when Ratnamma, who wanted to attend a relative’s function, took out the jewels to wear and found them to be duplicates.

The police recovered the jewels and seized the car and the shop for further investigation. The duo have been arrested and taken into custody for further investigations.