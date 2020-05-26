Woman dies in rain-related incident in Bengaluru

Heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman after bricks from the compound wall of a neighbouring under-construction building fell on her.
The incident took place at Ramanna Block in Lakshmidevi Nagar ward on Tuesday evening. The woman has been identified as Shilipa S. Her 13-year-old brother Dhanush who was with her also sustained injuries. They were reportedly clearing water outside the house when the incident took place. Both of them were rushed to a hospital in the area, where Shilpa succumbed to her injuries, according to the authorities.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar directed officials to collect details about the incident and said that the civic body would provide compensation to the victim’s family. “We will register a case against the building owner,” he said.
Shilpa had recently started working at an information and technology service and consulting company after completing her education. Her father is an autorickshaw driver. The family, which hails from Chitradurga, had rented a house in Bengaluru.
