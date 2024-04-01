Wipro ropes in IISc for AI programme for select employees

April 01, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Wipro Limited has announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), to offer its eligible employees a higher education programme in artificial intelligence (AI).

The online Master’s in Technology (MTech) course will emphasise key areas such as AI, Foundations of machine learning/AI, Data Science, and Business Analytics, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains, said Wipro.

Wipro’s investment in expanding its AI capabilities through skill-building underscores its commitment to cultivating a future-ready workforce. This initiative is a pivotal step towards up-skilling by engaging with premier universities and enhancing top talent through formal degree programmes, according to a company statement.

Sanjeev Jain, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Operations, Wipro Limited said, ‘‘GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and we are confident that selected employees will gain immensely from the knowledge at IISc and develop capabilities for the opportunities ahead delivering strong business outcomes.”

As part of this collaboration, select Wipro employees will have access to IISc faculty members, online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks. They will also benefit from mentorship by seasoned professionals from the Data, Analytics, and AI practice at Wipro.

“We are happy to support Wipro in providing higher education opportunities for their employees, especially in emerging areas like data science, GenAI and next-gen communications, through the highly successful MTech (Online) programme offered by IISc for the past few years,” said Prof. Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of EECS, IISc.

The curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as IISc full-time programes, with faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications, he added.