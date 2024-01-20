GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What does MTR’s iconic Rava Idli have in connection with World War 2?

Watch | What does MTR’s iconic Rava Idli have in connection with World War 2?

The stories behind the legendary eatery in Bengaluru which just turned 100

January 20, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar,Jahnavi T.R.

Home to a million memories, Mavalli Tiffin Room, or MTR as it is fondly called, is celebrating 100 years of service in 2024. The landmark building on Lalbagh Road at Mavalli, Bengaluru, has served lakhs of customers its iconic rava idlis, masala doses, badam halwa, and chandrahara, among other delicacies, since 1924.

In the beginning, MTR was a small food joint on Lalbagh Fort Road which sold coffee, tea, and doses. Only in 1960, the joint was transformed into the restaurant that exists today.

In the 1970s, when the government announced the Emergency, MTR had to shut its doors for a while. But unwilling to let their staff bear the brunt of the closure and to provide them with an alternate employment opportunity, Yagnanarayana Maiya started a small store next door to sell masala powders and rava idli mix, which was named MTR Foods. 

Just like their recipes, the staff at MTR have also been around for a long time and a few are even second-generation employees. 

So, what are the iconic dishes you must try out? The Hindu’s Jahnavi TR and Nalme Nachiyar not only answer that question, and also give a lowdown on the history of this eatery which so many Bangalorians identify with.

Read more:  MTR@100: Three cheers for rava idli, chandrahara and countless happy customers  

Reporting: Nalme Nachiyar and Jahnavi TR

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.

Related stories

Related Topics

food and dining (general) / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.