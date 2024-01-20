Watch | What does MTR’s iconic Rava Idli have in connection with World War 2?

January 20, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Home to a million memories, Mavalli Tiffin Room, or MTR as it is fondly called, is celebrating 100 years of service in 2024. The landmark building on Lalbagh Road at Mavalli, Bengaluru, has served lakhs of customers its iconic rava idlis, masala doses, badam halwa, and chandrahara, among other delicacies, since 1924.

In the beginning, MTR was a small food joint on Lalbagh Fort Road which sold coffee, tea, and doses. Only in 1960, the joint was transformed into the restaurant that exists today.

In the 1970s, when the government announced the Emergency, MTR had to shut its doors for a while. But unwilling to let their staff bear the brunt of the closure and to provide them with an alternate employment opportunity, Yagnanarayana Maiya started a small store next door to sell masala powders and rava idli mix, which was named MTR Foods.

Just like their recipes, the staff at MTR have also been around for a long time and a few are even second-generation employees.

So, what are the iconic dishes you must try out? The Hindu’s Jahnavi TR and Nalme Nachiyar not only answer that question, and also give a lowdown on the history of this eatery which so many Bangalorians identify with.

Reporting: Nalme Nachiyar and Jahnavi TR

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.