The bund of Bengaluru's Hulimavu lake, situated off Bannerghatta Road, breached on November 24. Water flooded houses at Krishna Layout, DLF Road, Saraswathipura, Avani Sringeri Nagar, Royal Residency Layout, and BTM Layout 4th Stage. The houses flooded to a height of two to four foot.

A BBMP press release stated that 193 people were evacuated to safety. This is the third time a lake has been breached in two months in the city