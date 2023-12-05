HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Behind the scenes at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2023

Watch | Behind the scenes at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2023

The two-day event drew around 15,000 people, with a line-up that included Shashi Tharoor, Ramachandra Guha and many more

December 05, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival concluded on December 3. The two-day event saw around 15,000 people attending the litreary discussions.

With over 75 sessions the festival had a diverse lineup of speakers. There were also creative writing, story telling and drawing sessions for kids. Speakers covered varied topics on sports, arts, cinema, politics and much more.

Some of the prominent speakers included Ramachandra Guha, Shashi Tharoor, Abraham Verghese, Mike Brearley, Gideon Haigh, Anjum Hasan, Sagarika Ghose, Anuja Chauhan, Prahlad Kakar, Sharda Ugra, and many more.

The Hindu asked visitors what draws them to the festival year after year.

Read more:  ‘Bengaluru is a city that offers different types of Bengaluru, all coexisting’ 

Reporting: Preeti Zachariah

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Bangalore / books and literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.