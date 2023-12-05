Watch | Behind the scenes at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2023

December 05, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival concluded on December 3. The two-day event saw around 15,000 people attending the litreary discussions.

With over 75 sessions the festival had a diverse lineup of speakers. There were also creative writing, story telling and drawing sessions for kids. Speakers covered varied topics on sports, arts, cinema, politics and much more.

Some of the prominent speakers included Ramachandra Guha, Shashi Tharoor, Abraham Verghese, Mike Brearley, Gideon Haigh, Anjum Hasan, Sagarika Ghose, Anuja Chauhan, Prahlad Kakar, Sharda Ugra, and many more.

The Hindu asked visitors what draws them to the festival year after year.

Reporting: Preeti Zachariah

Video and production: Ravichandran N.