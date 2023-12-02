HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bengaluru is a city that offers different types of Bengaluru, all coexisting’

The history of Bengaluru goes back 10 centuries before King Kempegowda’s founding; it was a place of settlement even during the Ganga Dynasty, says urban planner Naresh Narasimhan

December 02, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cheryl Jasline
Historian Ramachandra Guha addressing the Bangalore Litrature Festival on Saturday.

Historian Ramachandra Guha addressing the Bangalore Litrature Festival on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

 

“Bengaluru is a city in search of an identity,” said journalist Shrabonti Bagchi, who was mediating a session titled Unboxing Bengaluru: The City of New Beginnings, at the Bangalore Literature Festival, which began here on Saturday.

The conversation, which also included authors Malini Goyal and Prashanth Prakash, delved into these writers’ recently released book Unboxing Bengaluru: The City Of New Beginnings, springboarding into the larger city and what its core identity really is today.

How the Light Gets In: Stories of India’s Poorest Mothers - Ashok Alexander with Divya Shekhar at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Saturday.

How the Light Gets In: Stories of India’s Poorest Mothers - Ashok Alexander with Divya Shekhar at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“This book does a great job of capturing Bengaluru’s energy, its dynamism and the certain indefensible charm of the city,” said Ms. Bagchi, who described it as a city of new beginnings with a changing DNA,” while Ms. Goyal described Bengaluru as a city that offers different types of Bengaluru all coexisting together. “We felt that the city has to come together; we need to unbox the city for its people and for the world to understand it as well,” she added.

She also spoke about how the city was more than just about start-ups; the book, she hoped, would offer readers a more holistic view of the city. “We wanted to envisage it as a contemporary biography of Bengaluru, and capturing that was a challenge, but it is definitely an interesting part of this book,” she said.

Uprisings in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada in the Early 1800s by Purushothama Bilimale and Vijay Poonacha Thambanda (right) at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Saturday.

Uprisings in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada in the Early 1800s by Purushothama Bilimale and Vijay Poonacha Thambanda (right) at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Yet, the start-up culture is clearly an important aspect of the city. At the session, Mr. Prakash delved into the genesis of this aspect of the city. “Everybody came to Bengaluru to start fresh with a dream, which has a beginning, and I think that’s the core narrative that is presented,” he said, adding that the city has encountered immense migration and continues to. “Migration of talent from multiple places was unique to this city, I don’t think I’ve seen such high-quality talent, where people want actually to build and create something, anywhere else,” he said. 

Revising history

On the other hand, Bengaluru’s many history enthusiasts were in for a treat at a session titled Bangalore through the Centuries with urban planner Naresh Narasimhan and Ameena Shaheen. Focusing on M. Fazlul Hasan’s iconic book, Bangalore Through the Centuries, which was reprinted after 53 years, thanks to Mr. Narasimhan’s efforts, the session offered insights into the original book as well as the ancient history and lost magic of the Garden City.

This book, essentially a compilation and a comprehensive study of the history of Bengaluru, has also been interpreted and referred to as source material for many more books about Bengaluru after the 1970s. “My father was not a historian; he was an administrator, but this book was his magnum opus,” said Ameena Shaheen, daughter of Fazlul Hasan, who was instrumental in proofreading her father’s work.

Sudha Murty interacting and signing books at Bangalore Literature Festival on Saturday.

Sudha Murty interacting and signing books at Bangalore Literature Festival on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In a presentation, Mr. Narasimhan regaled his audience with stories of Bengaluru’s complex history, architecture, origins and myths, emphasising something we often forget: Bengaluru is not a young city.

“The history of Bengaluru goes back 10 centuries before King Kempegowda’s founding; it was a place of settlement even during the Ganga Dynasty,” he said, going on to offer other interesting facts, including about the vastness of Tipu Sultan’s empire, ancient sanitation systems and how Paul Fernandes’ wonderful artworks are now part of the city’s airport. “Our city is a scroll, “he believes. “And we have to decide what to write.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.