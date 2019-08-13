Wastewater leakage from eight RoBs to be fixed by month-end: SWR

Motorists and pedestrians complaining about water leakage from railway overbridges (RoBs) will have to wait longer for relief.

After missing the deadline set by Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to fix problems of waste water leaking from RoBs by July-end, SWR officials have said that the task of fixing safety screen (metallic sheet) to avoid leakage of waste water will be completed by the end of August.

RoBs identified

The SWR has identified RoBs on Kalpalli Road, Millers Road, Nagawara Road, Palace Road, Windsor Manor on Ballari Road, Seshadripuram Road, near Majestic and Binny Mill on Magadi Road.

The SWR has installed metallic spans to prevent leakage of waste water at bridges built across Seshadripuram Road and one near Majestic.

Ashok Kumar Verma, divisional railway manager of Bengaluru, said the remaining RoBs will be fitted with safety screens by August.

On July 29, after inaugurating the third entry point at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station in Majestic, Union Minister Suresh Angadi had promised that within a month there will be no leakage of waste water from trains when they move over the RoBs.

The minister had also warned of action against officials if they fail to complete the work within the deadline.

Motorists and pedestrians are often at the receiving end due to leakage of water. Motorists waiting under RoBs for trains to pass is a common scene in the city.

Preetham, a resident of R.T. Nagar, said, “I have often seen bikers waiting for a train to pass at Windsor Manor RoB. Same is the case in other places.

Despite knowing the problem faced by motorists, the authorities are not doing much to prevent leakage of waste water."

Karthik, a motorist, said, "In addition to putting up metallic sheets, the authorities must also take measures to prevent water logging under RoBs during rains.”