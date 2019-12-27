Bengaluru

Warning to schools on syllabus

Several private schools in the State, affiliated to various boards, have been found violating the syllabus prescribed by the respective boards.

Following complaints from parents and students, the Department of Public Instruction has issued a circular warning all schools to stick to the syllabus prescribed by the respective boards. “If any school is found to be teaching from a syllabus, which is not prescribed by the respective board, then disciplinary action would be initiated against such schools,” the circular reads.

The department has once again warned schools that they have been receiving complaints from parents about school managements forcing them to but textbooks, bags and uniforms from the schools or from a designated vendor. According to the rules, parents can buy books, bag and uniforms from any vendor of their choice.

