Ward committee meetings should be more structural, says Mayor

In one of her final interactions with citizens as she completes her term, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Friday discussed the need for ward committee meetings to be conducted in a structured manner.

At an interactive session organised by Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), she said she would direct officials to compulsorily attend ward committee meetings.

A more streamlined solid waste management system was also on the agenda. “Despite spending about ₹1,000 crore on waste management, we still have not kept the city clean. The new solid waste management tender will definitely act as a game changer,” she said.

Ms. Mallikarjun also favoured more autonomy and independence to the civic body, stating that working under constraints from various government agencies was not easy. “If more powers are given to the BBMP, there will be more accountability, making governance more effective and immediate,” she said.

Expressing her satisfaction of working as the Mayor for one year, she said there was a lot more to be done. “During my tenure, there was model code of conduct for about three months followed by delay in the approval of the BBMP budget. With the limited time and scope, I feel I have done a good job,” Ms. Mallikarjun said.