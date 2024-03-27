Wall painter murdered in Bengaluru

March 27, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 35-year-old wall painter was beaten to death over a trivial row during a Holi festival party at his house at Nagawara junction in Govindapura on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Raju Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, he was working in the city for the last two years.

The police said Raju reportedly had a party with his friends and had an fight after a couple of drinks over a trivial row. The accused reportedly assaulted him, killing him on the spot.

The Govindapura police rushed to the spot and detained two suspects said to be friends of the deceased for further investigation.