Vinod Jaiswal took charge as the Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, on Friday. Prior to the present position, Mr. Jaiswal was CGM, SBI, Chandigarh Circle.

The SBI, Bengaluru Circle, has 1,700 plus branches and manages a balance sheet of over ₹4,50,000 crores, SBI, Bengaluru Circle, in a release said.