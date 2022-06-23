Video | Who visited IKEA Bengaluru on Day 1 & Why

June 23, 2022

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing brand, opened its largest store in India at Nagasandra, next to the metro station, in Bengaluru on June 22, 2022

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing brand, opened its largest store in India at Nagasandra, next to the metro station, on June 22, 2022. The store would display over 7,000 items and would employ over 1,000 people to start with. It is expected to attract close to 5 million visitors this year. The company plans to invest ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, with a part of the money deployed in setting up the 4,60,000 sqft store at Nagasandra in Bengaluru.



