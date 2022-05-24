Bengaluru

Video | Slab of storm water drain collapses in Bengaluru

Six persons were injured when the slab of a storm water drain (rajakaluve) collapsed in Kalidasa Layout, Srinagar, in Bengaluru on May 24, 2022.

Bengaluru’s civic body, the BBMP, is in the process of strengthening and securing storm water drains (SWDs) by building retaining walls.

This work was being carried out on the SWD (rajakaluve) in Kalidasa Layout, Srinagar. On May 24, workers were pouring concreate for the slab (roof of the SWD) when it collapsed.

Eight workers were at the site at the time of the accident. Six of them fell 50 feet below when the under-construction slab collapsed

Two of them suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The others were sent back to their dwellings near the construction site after being administered medical treatment for their injuries.

The site of the accident in right next to the local BBMP office.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Video | Brace up for traffic jam on ORR in south Bengaluru for next 2 years
Video | CM checks rain damage in Bengaluru
Video | Rain in Bengaluru was cool till it became dangerous
Video | Bengaluru’s beloved Big Banyan Tree hurt by heavy rains

Printable version | May 24, 2022 4:37:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/video-slab-of-storm-water-drain-collapses-in-bengaluru/article65456521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY