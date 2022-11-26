Video | Fire drill by railways in Bengaluru

November 26, 2022 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - Bengaluru

Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM) conducted a real-time mock drill at Hejjala near Bengaluru on November 24.

The drill was a part of 5-day advanced training in disaster management for officers and staff of Indian Railways, which was organised from November 21-25.

The exercise was organised in association with South Western Railway, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Fire Services and Civil Defence.

This first-of-its-kind advanced training on such a large scale was organised by drawing officers and supervisory officers from all over Indian Railways.

The drill involved simulating a situation with more than 100 casualties, utilising about 6 condemned coaches and also a fire situation to create appreciation for synergies expected in disaster management among key players like Accident Relief Train (ART) Supervisors, Safety Counsellors, ART staff and Crane Drivers.