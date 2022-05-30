Video | BooksHopping in Bengaluru

K. Murali Kumar May 30, 2022 15:46 IST

Bengaluru continued its enduring affair with books and book shops with an event that gave readers an opportunity to meet authors to discuss their books and stories, and about the world of book shops. The event was hosted by six book shops on Church Street and M G Road in Bengaluru on May 28, 2022. They were Blossom Book House, Bookworm, The Bookhive, Goobe’s Book Republic, Select Book Shop, and Higginbotham’s. The aim was to re-connect with the experience of browsing and reading in local book shops. The people behind the initiative include Bengaluru-based writer Zac O’Yeah. Ramachandra Guha, Anita Nair, Vivek Shanbhag, and Anjum Hasan.



