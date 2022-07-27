Video | A kite for President Droupadi Murmu

K. Murali Kumar July 27, 2022 07:48 IST

Two persons from Bengaluru come up with an unusual way to congratulate Droupadi Murmu on becoming the new President of India

A veteran kite-makers and a young student in Bengaluru came up with an unusual way to congratulate our new President Droupadi Murmu. They made a gigantic kite that had a photo of our new President. The kite was made by V K Rao, who has been making kites for 50 years, and Charantej V, class 9 student, Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Vidyaranyapura. They flew the kite at HMT Ground in R T Nagar, Bengaluru on July 24, 2022 a day before Droupadi Murmu took oath as the President of India at end of the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind. V K Rao says, “To come from such a humble background and become the President is an inspiration for all Indians.”



