Vegetable prices set to soar high in Bengaluru as festival season approaches 

Although, usually the prices of vegetables in the market sees a dip during the period between July and August (month of Aashada), this year, the prices have seen a hike in the last 10 days.

Recent rains have led to crop loss and a fall in supply, driving the prices northwards. Traders say the prices are only expected to go up further by the upcoming festival and wedding season (month of Shravana starting July 29).

As always, beans are at the top of the chart with a wholesale price of ₹70 and around ₹85 per kilogram at retail markets.

The prices of capsicum have also seen a lot of fluctuation in the last few days and have averaged between ₹80 and 90 in retail marts.

“The prices of capsicum hit almost ₹100 per kilo a few days ago. Then it started falling again. Currently, it is at ₹80 - 85,” said a manager at HOPCOMS.

He added that an increasing trend has been observed among vegetable prices in the last few weeks.

Even those vegetables which are usually on the cheaper side, like cabbage and pumpkin, have also seen a sharp hike, with the former being priced at ₹40 per kilo and the latter ₹15 per kilo.

A trader mentioned that during the season, pumpkin prices do not usually cross ₹10 per kg.

The rains earlier this year managed to bring a good supply of vegetables to the markets, but the monsoon has hampered the crops in some regions.

“We will see a serious increase in prices as the monsoon gains pace in the coming weeks. The month of Shravana will also start soon and bring festivals, which leads to a slight increase in demand,” said Sridhar, of K.R. Market Vegetable Traders’ Association.

Another trader, Manjunath, also seconded his opinion and said: “The wedding season will also start after the Varamahalakshmi festival. Vegetables will definitely get costlier”.

The rains have also affected the potato fields in Hassan district (the leading producer of the crop in the State).

However, the supply is still sufficient to cater to the demand, traders say. “Other vegetable prices have fluctuated a little bit. But prices of potatoes and onions have been stable despite damages,” said B.L. Shankarappa, president, Potato and Onion Traders Association, Yeshwanthpur.

A 50-kilogram bag of potatoes is priced between ₹800 and ₹1,000, while a bag of onions costs ₹700 to ₹800.

Consumers who have been bearing the brunt of rising prices of commodities for a long time now are upset that the festival season will get costlier this year.

“I paid ₹50 for a kg of brinjal and after hearing that capsicum is ₹90 per kg, I did not even buy it. We usually have guests over for festivals and if the prices rise further, then we have to start celebrating in a budgeted manner,” said Rajendra R., a resident of North Bengaluru.

It is that time of the year again for tomatoes

After a record high of ₹120 per kg, tomato prices have yet again crashed owing to excessive supply.

At K.R. Market, the selling price is between ₹4 and ₹6 per kg while at HOPCOMS, the highest quality is selling for ₹25 per kg.

“This is evidence which shows how vegetable prices crash as quick as they rise. With everyone sowing tomatoes in their field, there are not enough takers in the city,” Sridhar of K.R. Market Vegetable Traders’ Association said.

It was also reported earlier this week that farmers dumped their tomatoes on the roads owing to low prices in Kolar.