Vaccination: Private hospitals have no clarity what happens after May 1

Karnataka government has announced that it will halt supplies to private hospitals

Private hospitals in Karnataka do not have any clarity on the modalities of procurement of vaccines for the fourth phase of vaccination. The government has made it clear that supplies from the State to private hospitals will stop from May 1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who heads the Ministers’ task force, said private hospitals will have to procure vaccines from manufacturers at rates fixed by the Centre. They should not charge a service fee of more than ₹100 for every dose, he said.

H.M. Prasanna, president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA), said they have no information on how to procure vaccines. “Most of us have written to the vaccine manufacturers and are also in touch with vendors. But there is no confirmation from their side as to when supplies will start. In such a scenario, even the continuity of vaccination for those above 45 years is likely to be hit,” he said.

He alleged that in Bengaluru, BBMP officials had started taking back vaccines from smaller hospitals that had been supplied earlier. “They had told us that all stocks remaining the end of April 30 should be returned. But officials started collecting from April 30 morning. We are clueless on what will happen from May 1. It may take at least a week before we start getting supplies,” he said.

Sources in a corporate hospital pointed out that they are hoping the government will work out a formula on supplies to private hospitals. “Maybe the manufacturers will also consider supplying to private hospitals at the earliest as the rates fixed for us (private hospitals) is higher than that for the government,” sources said.