V-P calls for education in mother tongue and religious harmony

At the platinum jubilee celebrations of Mount Carmel College, Venkaiah Naidu stresses on emancipation of women

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday batted for the inclusion of mother tongue in education and said that at least primary education should be taught in mother tongue as students will find it easy to understand, grasp, and communicate.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Mount Carmel College (MCC) in the city. He also spoke about the removal of barriers which hinder women’s emancipation.

“There is a wrong perception that without English education, you cannot go to higher levels in life. The President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, and even the Chief Justice of India (CJI) were educated in their mother tongues and did not go to any convents. Along with the mother tongue, learn as many languages as possible. Do not neglect them. Learn English too as it will help in international communication and pursuit of higher studies,” Mr. Naidu said.

He also stressed on the need to provide greater opportunities for women in various disciplines and the need to emphasise more on women’s education with consistent efforts from the government’s side. Adding that the education of women had been in focus in the country since ancient times, he took the names of scholars such as Gargi and Maitreyi and the role of Attimabbe, Sovaladevi, and the Veerashaiva movement in pursuing education as a means of emancipation in the State. He also lauded the alumnus of the MCC who have achieved great heights in various fields since the Independence.

While encouraging students to be confident, hardworking and disciplined, Mr. Naidu also appealed to the students to treat religion as a personal matter and said that while one can take pride in practising it, they should not denigrate others’ religious beliefs.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged women to make use of empowerment policies. He spoke about the role which will be played by education to battle the current issues of the world like climate change and environmental pollution. “We need to practice simple and sustainable lifestyles,” he said. He also appreciated the spirit of service displayed by the staff and administration of the MCC over the years.

A special commemorative envelope of India Post was released during the celebration.