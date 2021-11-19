BTS 2021: Taiwan seeks collaboration with Indians for research on cyber security

Session on ‘Cyber Security and Related Research Applications’ at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on November 18

“Large-scale threat detection systems like Hybrid Intrusion Detection which uses Distributed Honeynet System for sensor deployment and data collection provides threat intelligence and establishes malware knowledge base,” said Dr. Yi-Lang Tsai, Research Fellow & Division Director, National Center for High-Performance Computing, at National Applied Research Laboratories in Taiwan.

“The key aspects to broaden cyber security and ensure the protection of national critical infrastructure include platform and testbed enhancement, data understanding and improvement,” he said in a session on ‘Cyber Security and Related Research Applications’ at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on November 18.

Taiwan's Security Operation Center primarily carries out research on cyber security and provides related services. The country's high-performance computing platform requires just 90 seconds to set up.

Prof. Chin Tsan Wang, Director, Science, and Technology, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, said, “The Indo-Taiwanese bilateral relation has been ever-expanding in recent times with collaborations in many areas, including cyber security. In this context, it was critical to find a win-win strategy for both the countries to combat common issues through promotion and cooperation on the regional platform, be it South Asian or Indo-Pacific partnerships.

“Taiwan, like India, has started various initiatives to revive the economy post-COVID-19 crisis. Science and technology are going to be inevitable for this.

“The world is changing in the AI age, so cyber security is critical. Taiwan is keen to collaborate with India in research application in the field of cyber security.”