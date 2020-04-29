Umbrella’s the word for social distancing at BBP

People and organisations are finding unique ways to enforce social distancing. At Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), where the staff is on field though the park is closed to visitors, giant green golf umbrellas, which until now were provided for the convenience of zoo visitors, are doing the job.

These are being used by the zoo keepers, doctors, biologists, etc. to maintain social distance. “We had these umbrellas three months ago. Those who wished to use them could deposit ₹500 and return it after using it. Now, it has become handy to maintain distance,” BBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh told The Hindu. “We are coming up with an SOP with new strategies to help maintain these protocols once the lockdown is lifted and we open the park to visitors. We will probably be giving them to groups of visitors who come together, for instance an umbrella for a family. This will help them maintain a distance from other visitors. We will provide them for free once we open as a tool for social distancing,” she said.