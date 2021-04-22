Two people murdered

Two people, a habitual offender and a construction labourer, were murdered in separate incidents on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the habitual offender, Ravi Verma, 30, was stabbed to death by unidentified armed men in front of his house in Ashok Nagar. “The assailants stabbed him multiple times while he was just a few yards away from his house, and escaped,” said a police officer.

In another incident, a 25-year-old construction labourer was stabbed to death near the makeshift house he was living in at Vidyaranyapura on Tuesday night . The deceased, Prakash, hailed from Hubballi, and lived in a shed on the construction site.

The incident came to light early in the morning when residents saw the body and alerted the police.