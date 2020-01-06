Two killed as bus runs amok, hits 8 vehicles

Two people were killed and at least six others injured when a crowded Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ploughed into several vehicles after its brakes allegedly failed on the busy Kottigepalya Junction ramp around 9 a.m. on Monday.

When the bus driver, Venkatesh, realised that the brakes were not responding, he veered to the right, away from pedestrians and crowds of people who were visiting a nearby temple for Vaikuntha Ekadashi, and rammed into at least eight vehicles — six two-wheelers, a car and an autorickshaw.

The two-wheelers took the brunt of the impact, and two men riding them succumbed to injuries. According to the police, the deceased, Byalappa, 43, and Vishwaradhya, 48, were on their two-wheelers when the bus hit them.

“On impact, Byalappa’s scooter got jammed between the bus and a passing car. He and Vishwaradhya on his motorcycle were dragged by the bus for a few yards, as it continued to mow down more vehicles in its path,” said a senior police officer.

As motorists swerved to avoid the bus, passers-by alerted the Kamakshipalya traffic police. Byalappa was killed on the spot, while Vishwaradhya was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Three of the injured motorists — Harshith, 23, Nagaraj, 34, and Arunakshi, 23 — are in the intensive care unit. The others suffered minor injuries. “Fortunately, there were no pedestrians on the road when the accident happened,” the officer said.