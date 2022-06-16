Bengaluru

Two held for stealing batteries from Bescom transformers

The Magadi Road police have arrested two persons and recovered 55 batteries, which they had stolen from Bescom transformers.

Based on a complaint from Bescom that 30 batteries were stolen within a span of 15 days in February this year, the police registered a case and tracked down the accused through CCTV footage .

The accused have been identified as Vinod and Jagadisha, who moved around the city in a van and stole batteries.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2022 8:32:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-held-for-stealing-batteries-from-bescom-transformers/article65533787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY