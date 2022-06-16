Two held for stealing batteries from Bescom transformers
The Magadi Road police have arrested two persons and recovered 55 batteries, which they had stolen from Bescom transformers.
Based on a complaint from Bescom that 30 batteries were stolen within a span of 15 days in February this year, the police registered a case and tracked down the accused through CCTV footage .
The accused have been identified as Vinod and Jagadisha, who moved around the city in a van and stole batteries.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.