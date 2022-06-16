Two held for stealing batteries from Bescom transformers

The Magadi Road police have arrested two persons and recovered 55 batteries, which they had stolen from Bescom transformers.

Based on a complaint from Bescom that 30 batteries were stolen within a span of 15 days in February this year, the police registered a case and tracked down the accused through CCTV footage .

The accused have been identified as Vinod and Jagadisha, who moved around the city in a van and stole batteries.