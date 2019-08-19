Two groups in Benagluru clash over playing of Tamil songs

Tension prevailed in J.J. Nagar on Saturday night when members of a Kannada organisation clashed with a group of people when they tried to prevent an orchestra from playing Tamil songs as part of a local programme. Four people sustained minor injuries before the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A senior police officer said some residents belonging to a Tamil community were celebrating a festival and the organisers had sought permission for an orchestra.

The singers were performing Tamil songs. It is said that someone complained to the Kannada organisation, whose members rushed to the spot and took objection to Tamil songs being performed. Heated argument ensued and the two groups clashed.

The J.J. Nagar police filed a case against five members of the Kannada organisation, based on a complaint by Mukesh, one of the organisers of the festival.

Six held in another case

In a similar incident, the Commercial Street police arrested a group of six members of another Kannada organisation on the charge of vandalising Ganesh Bagh, a community hall, on Infantry Road.

The group had taken objection to banners in Hindi that had been put up as part of Chaturmasa, a Jain community programme.

Soon after the six persons were taken into custody, members of the Kannada outfit staged a protest condemning their arrest.