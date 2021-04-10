Two engineering colleges accused of blocking seats

Admission Overseeing Committee issues show cause notice to BMS Educational trust seeking a response in 10 days

The Admission Overseeing Committee (AOC) has accused the BMS Educational Trust, which runs two engineering colleges in the city, of blocking seats and selling them at exorbitant prices.

The Committee, earlier this week, issued a show cause notice to the BMS Educational Trust, which runs BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) and BMS Institute of Technology and Management (BMSIT), asking them why they should not recommend to the State government to take over the admission process. It also asked the Trust to explain why it should not recommend that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) withdraw its recognition of the two colleges. It has sought a response from the college management within 10 days

This action comes in the wake of the Committee receiving complaints from several students and parents. Complainants claimed that the colleges were asking students who had not scored good ranks in either CET or COMED-K to cough up a few lakhs if they wanted a seat. Students alleged that, as a result of this ‘seat blocking’, meritorious students were denied an opportunity to get admission in these two colleges.

The AOC pointed out that in the last few years, a large number of seats allotted to students under the COMED-K quota and by the KEA had not been claimed, which is an indication of seat blocking. The committee has noted that many of these seats were filled as management quota seats. This was done without the colleges informing the authorities concerned.

In a letter, the Committee said that records of COMED-K state that of 277 students allotted seats in BMSCE for the 2020-21 academic year, 152 had not joined the college. Out of 180 students allotted to BMSIT for the same academic year, 79 had not joined the college. “These seats have been filled up by the management by collecting capitation fees without conducting an entrance test and centralised counselling,” the Committee stated in the letter.

B.V. Ravishankar, principal of B.M.S. College of Engineering, said that they had surrendered the seats to the KEA once candidates backed out. He stated that the college is yet to receive the notice from the Committee.

Mohan Babu G.N., principal, BMS Institute of Technology and Management, denied seat blocking and said that the Committee could inspect the college if needed.