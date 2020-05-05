Two die in drunken brawls

Two people were beaten to death in separate drunken brawls within J.B. Nagar and Bagalgunte police station limits on Monday, the first day of the opening of liquor shops.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas, 45, resident of Jeevan Bheema Nagar, and Kiran Singh, 28, resident of Sidedahalli. In both cases, the victims had been partying with friends.

In the first incident, Srinivas along with his friends had gone to Domlur to purchase liquor. “The gang had partied all day in one of their rooms in Domlur when a fight broke out between Srinivas and friend Santosh,” said a police officer. In a fit of anger, Santosh allegedly hit him with a wooden log on his head. According to the police, Srinivas returned to his house without getting the injuries treated. “He sustained internal bleeding and succumbed on Monday night,” said the officer. The J.B. Nagar police have registered a case and have detained Santosh.

In the second incident, Kiran and his friends partied all day in Bagalagunte. A fight broke out between them over a petty issue following which Kiran walked away. “His friends followed him and stabbed him in his chest before fleeing.” The Bagalagunte police have registered a case.