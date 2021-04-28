Bengaluru

Two COVID-19 care centres for police personnel

The city police will have separate COVID-19 care centres to treat affected personnel and their families, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday.

The department has set up two centres with 100 beds at Whitefield and CAR headquarters equipped to provide the best medical care for those who need hospitalisation.

The department has tied up with NGOs and companies to get uninterrupted supply of the required medicines, he said. A senior police officer of the rank of DCP has been deployed to coordinate and supervise the centres.

