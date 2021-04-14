Two arrested while smuggling 141 kg of marijuana into city

The Koramangala police have busted an inter-State drug racket and seized 141 kg of marijuana worth ₹84.6 lakh from two men. After receiving a tip-off on Tuesday, a police team rushed to 1st Block Koramangala, where they caught the two men unloading a consignment of drugs from a goods vehicle.

The accused -- Chaddakrishnan, 22, from Visakhapatnam and his associate Murthy, 40, from Chamarajanagar -- allegedly confessed that they sourced the drugs from Andhra Pradesh. “They would smuggle marijuana into the city to sell to the local peddlers. The accused have been booked under NDPS Act and taken into custody for further investigations,” said the police.

This is the second big drug racket that the south-east division police have busted in one week. On Monday, the HSR Layout police had arrested four people for allegedly selling drugs, and seized 180 kg of marijuana and 960 gram of hashish oil.