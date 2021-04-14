Bengaluru

Two arrested while smuggling 141 kg of marijuana into city

The arrested drug peddlers with the consignment   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Koramangala police have busted an inter-State drug racket and seized 141 kg of marijuana worth ₹84.6 lakh from two men. After receiving a tip-off on Tuesday, a police team rushed to 1st Block Koramangala, where they caught the two men unloading a consignment of drugs from a goods vehicle.

The accused -- Chaddakrishnan, 22, from Visakhapatnam and his associate Murthy, 40, from Chamarajanagar -- allegedly confessed that they sourced the drugs from Andhra Pradesh. “They would smuggle marijuana into the city to sell to the local peddlers. The accused have been booked under NDPS Act and taken into custody for further investigations,” said the police.

This is the second big drug racket that the south-east division police have busted in one week. On Monday, the HSR Layout police had arrested four people for allegedly selling drugs, and seized 180 kg of marijuana and 960 gram of hashish oil.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 2:00:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-arrested-while-smuggling-141-kg-of-marijuana-into-city/article34316986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY