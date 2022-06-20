Two African nationals arrested in online cheating racket

The Northeast Cybercrime police team busted another online cheating racket and caught two African nationals, who were allegedly sourcing debit cards from locals in Tripura to use the cheating amount to be diverted to these accounts .

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials intercepted Adje Ange Alpride Adoni and his associate Fasoein Avaloho, while they were heading to a private courier company at Kogilu Cross to receive the parcel.

Sensing trouble, Avaloho smashed his phone on the road, but the police managed to recover Adoni’s two mobile phones, and recovered the courier tracking number. Based on the tracking details, the police went to the private courier office and got the parcel, which contained five debit cards stuffed in a box.

The accused, according to Santosh Ram, Inspector, Northeast Cybercrime Station, were suspected to be running an online cheating racket and diverting the money to the bank account which they had sourced from their local contacts in Tripura.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act and the IT Act and the police have taken them into custody for further investigation.