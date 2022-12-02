  1. EPaper
Trying to catch pigeons, two school boys get electrocuted and suffer severe burns in Bengaluru

Two school boys sustained severe burns owing to electrocution, after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while they were trying to catch pigeons in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout on Thursday

December 02, 2022 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational image showing power lines above houses.

Two school boys sustained severe burns owing to electrocution, after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while they were trying to catch pigeons in Nandini Layout on Thursday. The victims, identified as Suprith, 11, and Chandan, 13, are residents of Vijayanandanagar.

According to the police, the duo are students of Government Primary School in Nandini Layout. After returning home from school, they went to play in the area and saw a few pigeons on the terrace of a house.

They decided to catch the pigeons and climbed the terrace carrying an iron rod. While they were trying to catch the pigeons, the iron rod accidentally touched the wire passing on the terrace and they were electrocuted.

Residents, hearing their cries, rushed to their help and shifted them to Victoria Hospital. One boy sustained around 60% burns, while another sustained around 40% burns.

The Nandini Layout police said the parents are yet to file a complaint.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The police are waiting for a complaint to further investigate the case.

