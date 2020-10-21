Bengaluru

Trial run of e-bus starts on October 22

The AC electric bus has been provided by a Hyderabad-based company.   | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will start the trial run of an electric bus from Thursday. The 12-metre-long AC electric bus has been provided by a Hyderabad-based company.

A BMTC official said that for the first 15 days, the trial run will be conducted without passengers on 10 routes to assess its performance. “In the last six years, a lot of technology advancement has happened. We have to see whether the e-bus meets our operational requirement in the city,” said the official.

The BMTC has made several attempts in the past to lease e-buses under the FAME scheme of the Union government but failed due to various factors. The Corporation is making one more attempt to lease 300 e-buses through a private player in the coming months.

The BMTC has plans to lease 90 e-buses under the Smart City Project to provide feeder services to Namma Metro. However, prior to operating them, the cash-strapped Corporation has to make sure that the initiative will be a sustainable option.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 10:01:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/trial-run-of-e-bus-starts-on-october-22/article32911330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY