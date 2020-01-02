‘TrashURe Hunt’ throws up 8 kg waste

For scores of citizens, the New Year began with a hunt for trash.

More than 40 citizens of all age groups joined forces with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and The Ugly Indian (TUI), an anonymous group of volunteers who work towards visual cleanliness, early on Wednesday morning in the ‘TrashURe Hunt’.

The 40 ‘hunters’ scoured 3 km of M.G. Road for over an hour and found less than 8 kg of litter in all. The BBMP’s pourakarmikas had been at work in the Central Business District as early as 3 a.m. They had cleared as much as 10 tonnes of waste by 7 a.m., a communiqué from the BBMP said. At the end of the hunt, eight prizes were given away. Prizes were also distributed to the pourakarmikas.

Tanvi, 12, was one of the ‘hunters’. “I am participating in such a treasure hunt for the first time; it will certainly not be my last!” she said.

There were others who had travelled from different parts of the city to be part of the event. Nivedita Basu, a student of NMKRV College for Women, had come to M.G. Road from Kanakapura Road. Many described being part of the event as one of the best experiences.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar tweeted: I’d like to thank our pourakarmikas who cleared the trash left by the party revellers by 7 a.m.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep appreciated the hard work of the pourakarmikas in clearing the waste on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, and Residency Road. He urged citizens to segregate waste, not use single use disposables and dispose trash responsibly. “The major objective of such events is to ensure that the waste generated is disposed off responsibly,” he added.