Traffic policemen suspended for taking ₹2,500 from businessman

An assistant sub inspector and a head constable, attached to The Halasuru Gate traffic station, have been suspended for allegedly taking ₹2,500 from a Kerala-based businessman, after threatening him to foist a violation case on him and fine him ₹20,000 on June 10.

The accused, Mahesh D.C. and Gangadharappa, who were on duty at Devanga Junction intercepted the car of Santosh Kumar for a random vehicle check and objected to him carrying a wash basin in the car, said the police.

The duo threatened him that it amounted to a traffic violation and asked him to pay ₹20,000 in the court. After reasoning, the duo agreed to take ₹2,500 and let him go without issuing a receipt.

Mr. Kumar raised a complaint with the Traffic Department online seeking action. Based on the complaint, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), ordered an enquiry.

A probe revealed that the duo did not wear body cameras and stopped the car randomly to check documents, which amounts to negligence and misconduct.

Mr. Gowda suspended the duo as part of disciplinary action against them.

It may be recalled that Mr. Gowda had directed the traffic police not to conduct random vehicle checks but enforce traffic rules through contactless measures, such as enforcement, hand-held, and body cameras.

Ban on random checks of vehicles

Bengaluru: Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood on Monday instructed the city traffic police not to stop any vehicles for random checks unless in cases of traffic violations or during special drives like drunk driving.

There have been concerns that random checks of vehicles lead to not only harassment of motorists but also lead to traffic snarls on the city streets.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has also often reiterated this position. However, random checks of vehicles continue unabated on the city streets.

He was responding to Srivatsava Vajapeyam, who tweeted to Mr. Sood that when he headed the city traffic police he had banned stopping vehicles for random checks, but when he had become the State police chief such random checks had become the norm.

“I reiterate again… no vehicle shall be stopped merely for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving. Have instructed Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner (Traffic) for its implementation immediately,” he tweeted.