Traffic police commissioner urges citizens to use digital documents

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda on Thursday urged vehicle owners to use Digilocker or mParivahan mobile applications to keep records of documents. The traffic police, on July 5, enabled payment of fines via Paytm.

These efforts are aimed towards increasing transparency and minimising physical contact between motorists and traffic police.

“Motorists can show the traffic police digital documents during checks or when asked for them. This will help the vehicle owners keep the original physical documents safe. It will also help us weed out fake documents,” he said.

When motorists produce digital documents for verification, traffic police personnel on duty will scan the QR code displayed in the app to check if the digital document is genuine.

Due to the safety features and the fact that they are user friendly, the traffic department encourages all the motorists to avail and use the facility, he added.