Traffic hit as Amit Shah criss-crosses city

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended three events in the city on Saturday afternoon.

This caused traffic snarls along the route.

However, the traffic police said that the inconvenience caused was minimal as it was during non-peak hours and it was a weekend.

Mr. Shah arrived at HAL Airport in east Bengaluru around 12.30 p.m. and participated at an event in Palace Grounds, later went to south Bengaluru, and returned to HAL airport to leave for Hubballi.

This affected the traffic in the Central Business District as the Home Minister passed through the region multiple times.

There was traffic pile-up on J.C. Road, Majestic, N.R. Square, and Mysuru Road. Mr. Shah also participated in two events in Jayanagar and Basavanagudi, disrupting traffic flow.

The police also stopped traffic in these areas, especially near Vidyapeetha Circle, leading to a pile-up that took over an hour to clear.

There were traffic snarls when he took the road back to HAL airport from where he flew to Hubballi.