After Gujarat, traffic fines set to be cut in Karnataka

In the wake of Gujarat reducing the hefty traffic fines, Karnataka is set to do the same.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed Transport Department officials to examine the Gujarat government’s order on a drastic cut in fines for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and take immediate action to reduce the penalties in Karnataka.

Addressing reporters, he said: “I have directed officials to get the order [of the Gujarat government] and examine it. I have asked them to take immediate action after examining the order.”

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio, said that a decision will be taken in three or four days on reducing the penalty. “The government will take a decision in public interest,” he said.

The new penalties which were introduced by the Centre effective September 1 elicited a mixed response from motorists. While some hailed it, others argued that it would engender corruption given the hefty penalties.

The city traffic police said that they would strictly enforce the fines until the government issued a revised notification. In the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday (10 a.m.), the traffic police in the city collected ₹42.5 lakh.

Of the 10,923 people fined, the maximum fines were levied on those riding without helmet (both riders and pillion), followed by parking violations, and rash and negligent driving. The traffic police also booked 32 cases of drunk driving during this period.

“One of the major reasons for traffic in Bengaluru is the absence of road discipline,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.