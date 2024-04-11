GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in place for Id-ul-Fitr in Bengaluru

April 11, 2024 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As people will gather at B.B. junction along Mysuru Road and 7th Cross of 1st Main Road at the Chamarajapet BBMP playground in view of Id-ul-Fitr, the traffic will be diverted on Thursday for smooth vehicular movement.

According to a press release issued by the traffic police, the movement of all types of vehicles is restricted on both sides of Mysuru Road from BGS flyover (city market flyover) to the toll gate junction on both sides between 7 a.m. and noon.

Vehicles travelling towards Mysuru Road should move below the BGS flyover and take a right at Sirsi Circle, then move via Binnimill junction and should take a left at Hunasemara junction. They should take a right at MC Circle , Veeresh Theatre and a right at Hosahalli signal and should reach Mysuru Road near Kimko junction via West of Chord Road.

Vehicles coming towards the market from Kengeri side should take a left near Kimko junction and via West of Chord road at MC Circle should take a right turn towards Magadi road and take a right turn near Hunasemara junction and at Binny mill junction take a left turn near Sirsi Circle

