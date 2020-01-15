Bengaluru

Traffic disruption during road safety week event

Students participating in a march past at the event .

Students participating in a march past at the event .   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

Most police officers were at Kanteerava Stadium for programme

Motorists on Tuesday morning were caught in bumper-to-bumper jams in the Central Business District as traffic movement in and around Hudson Circle was disrupted for over an hour on account of buses ferrying children to Kanteerava Stadium to observe a National Road Safety Week programme. The irony was not lost on motorists, many of who took to social media to vent their frustration.

Hundreds of vehicles coming towards the CBD from J.C. Road, Nrupatunga Road and Kasturba Road were stranded as buses were parked along the road to ferry the children back.

“It took me more than an hour to cover the little over-half-kilometre distance between Minerva Circle and Siddaiah junction. I missed an important meeting at 11.30 a.m.,” said Arun Sreenivas. According to motorists, the partial closure of Sirsi Circle flyover added to the chaos.

Barring a handful of police personnel, who struggled to manage traffic, all other officers were at Kanteerava Stadium where Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the programme.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 8:06:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/traffic-disruption-during-road-safety-week-event/article30572162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY