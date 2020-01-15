Traffic disruption during road safety week event

Motorists on Tuesday morning were caught in bumper-to-bumper jams in the Central Business District as traffic movement in and around Hudson Circle was disrupted for over an hour on account of buses ferrying children to Kanteerava Stadium to observe a National Road Safety Week programme. The irony was not lost on motorists, many of who took to social media to vent their frustration.

Hundreds of vehicles coming towards the CBD from J.C. Road, Nrupatunga Road and Kasturba Road were stranded as buses were parked along the road to ferry the children back.

“It took me more than an hour to cover the little over-half-kilometre distance between Minerva Circle and Siddaiah junction. I missed an important meeting at 11.30 a.m.,” said Arun Sreenivas. According to motorists, the partial closure of Sirsi Circle flyover added to the chaos.

Barring a handful of police personnel, who struggled to manage traffic, all other officers were at Kanteerava Stadium where Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the programme.