‘Track sweeping machines through GPS’

Administrator inspects the cleaning of some thoroughfares

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is using mechanical sweeping machines to clean arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city. Late on Thursday night, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta inspected the cleaning of many thoroughfares by these sweeping machines.

According to a press release on Friday, the Administrator inspected Kempegowda Road, Shivananda Circle to Krishna, M.G. Road, and several other main roads. Mr. Gupta has directed civic officials to track the sweeping machines through GPS.

While inspecting the TenderSURE work on the stretch between Central College Circle and Palace Road, he directed officials to ensure proper barricading, besides cover the utility shaft with slabs. Though pipeline work had been completed by BWSSB on Assaye Road, restoration of the road had not been taken up.

BBMP officials were directed to coordinate with their counterparts in the water board to clear the road for motorists.