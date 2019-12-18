Tourism policy to include niche sectors

Niche sectors, such as wellness tourism, adventure tourism, eco tourism, medical tourism, spiritual tourism and cultural tourism, are being included in the proposed Tourism Policy 2020-25.

Speaking at a workshop on the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-25 on Wednesday, Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi said, “Key niche sectors are being included in the proposed tourism policy. We envision to make tourism a significant revenue generator for our State. In doing so, we hope to impact the multiplier effect through sections of the society from jobs to preserving heritage to improving infrastructure.”

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who inaugurated the workshop, said the Centre has identified tourism as one of the engines to propel the country’s economic growth. “It surely holds true in the case of Karnataka. Karnataka is home to a rich world heritage, wildlife, waterfalls and more. We would like to encourage new destinations, fresh ideas, more investment and wider job opportunities in the tourism industry of the State, “ he said.

The two-day workshop was aimed at providing a floor to experts to express their perspective, bring together ideologies and put forth an efficient policy for tourism in Karnataka.

“Tourism is not just about entertainment. Rather, it is one of the core avenues of our country's economy. It is crucial that we become aware of the challenges ahead for the tourism industry, and the profit and loss incurred. This is a platform where we pool in ideas of various experts of the industry and put forth a new policy. By this, we not only aim to attract more tourists but also make them feel proud of our State’s heritage," said Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Vision Group for Tourism, Karnataka.